Alliance Tooling achieves ISO 14001 for environmental management

Leicestershire-based injection mould toolmaker, Alliance Tooling, has been granted the ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management practices.

× Expand Alliance Tooling

ISO 14001 is a globally acknowledged standard that outlines the parameters for an effective environmental management system. This certification reflects an organisation's dedication to managing its environmental responsibilities in a strategic and transparent manner.

The company implemented a rigorous set of standards to achieve certification, which involved an assessment and refinement of its processes. The audits were completed in November 2023.

The raft of changes included investment in new machinery to help improve energy efficiency. Alliance Tooling's Technical Director, Chris Rossell, pictured, said:

"Earning the ISO 14001 certification is a testament to our team's hard work and our commitment to environmental excellence. We are not only ensuring that our processes are more sustainable, but we are also providing our clients with the peace of mind that they are partnering with a forward-thinking and environmentally responsible company."