Amcor announces the opening of flexible packaging plant in China

Plastic packaging company, Amcor has today announced the opening of its new manufacturing plant in Huizhou, China. With an investment of almost $100 million, the company claims that the 590,000-square-foot plant is the largest flexible packaging plant by production capacity in China, further strengthening Amcor’s ability to meet growing customer demand throughout Asia Pacific.

The new facility is expected to employ more than 550 people, who will produce flexible packaging solutions for food and personal-care products. with high-speed printing presses, laminators, and bag-making machines.

Amcor also claims it is deploying the first smart production and operation system in the Chinese flexible packaging industry, which includes smart laser scanners, light curtains, high-standard machine guarding and multiple quality-control points.

Xin She, Vice President and General Manager of Amcor Greater China said: “This investment is testament to our commitment to grow with our customers in China and throughout Asia Pacific by bringing the best of Amcor’s global expertise closer to them. The world-class capabilities of our new plant are designed to enable us to exceed our customers’ expectations of quality, responsiveness and innovation.”

The new Huizhou site also includes a number of sustainability features, including the latest regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTO) system as an attempt to reduce harmful emissions, as well as a number of energy-reduction, heat-recovery, low-power consumption and rainwater harvesting systems to help reduce its carbon footprint and environmental impact.