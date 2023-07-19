Applications for Borealis' 'Scientific Innovation Award' now open

As a global industry leader in technologies, Borealis has already placed sustainability firmly at the core of its business, however the journey towards a sustainable future is still far from over, according to the company.

To mark its commitment to sustainability, Borealis created the Borealis Scientific Innovation Award(BSIA) that celebrates innovation and ‘gives a platform to ideas with the power to impact the world in a positive way.’ The goal of the award is to accelerate the circular transformation by encouraging the dedication and diligence needed to drive sustainable progress.

Previously named the Borealis Student Innovation Awards, a competition only open for students that ran for ten years, this year the field has been widened to include academia as well as the scientific community – including start-ups, scale-ups, engineers, and chemical engineers.

Applicants can submit their peer-reviewed scientific publication or thesis presenting novel ideas on one of the three following areas by September 5, 2023:

The reduction of greenhouse gasses using renewables

Sustainable manufacturing technologies and use of polyolefins

Carbon-neutral production of hydrocarbons

Upon submission, a panel of high-level Borealis research representatives will carefully assess the applications and select three winners. The awardees will be contacted about their results on September 18, 2023, and will be invited to present their work in person at the recognition ceremony in the Borealis Innovation Headquarters in Linz, Austria, on October 17, 2023.

The prizes consist of a certificate, a financial award (EUR 5,000 for first place, EUR 2,000 for second place, and EUR 1,000 for third place), a Borealis-financed trip to Linz, Austria and, of course, the invaluable opportunity for exposure and networking.

Thomas Gangl, CEO Borealis, said; “The Borealis Scientific Innovation Award provides not only a valuable platform for great minds to be discovered and make a true global impact, but also an opportunity for Borealis to inspire and be inspired through collaborative efforts outside of the company. Together, we can shape the future of the world and encourage the transformation towards a more sustainable, circular model”,