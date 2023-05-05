Aptar CSP announces new technology 'innovations'

Aptar CSP Technologies, part of AptarGroup, Inc. and a developer of material science solutions will preview two new technology ‘Innovations’ for the probiotics market at VitaFoods Europe, Booth J60, May 9-11 in Geneva, Switzerland.

× Expand Aptar CSP

Leveraging over 20 years of active material science expertise and building on its reputation as the go-to solution for probiotic protection, Aptar claims its CSP’s latest ‘innovations’ focus on stability solutions for powder-based and oil-based probiotics.

The company claims that Avanti is a novel technology to address the probiotic mixology market, integratingAptar CSP’s proprietary Activ-Polymer platform technology as an internal moulded part inside a bottle cap containing dry powder probiotics. The cap separates the powder from the water until the user activates the cap with a push to disperse the powder into a traditional water bottle (Figure 1). The company believes that active material moulded into the cap protects the probiotic powder against moisture and other environmental conditions that can impact potency and shelf life.

For oil-based probiotics, Aptar CSP will preview its NEO technology, the company claims that it is a first of its kind material science solution that is fully submerged in oil to create a customised microclimate to adsorb latent moisture. This innovation builds on the company’s Activ-Film technology, which has been a marketed solution for oil-based probiotics for more than 10 years. Delivered as a small sphere molded from a unique Activ-Polymer formulation, NEO offers increased moisture absorption capacity relative to the Activ-Film solution and can help mix the ingredients upon shaking. This solution aims to ensuresoptimal probiotic stability without impacting user experience.

Badre Hammond, VP Global Commercial Operations GM, APAC said: “The probiotic market has been growing at a rate significantly outpacing projections since 2020, and manufacturers are looking at ways to differentiate and compete in this growing market, including offering alternate methods of delivering probiotics to consumers, We developed Avanti and NEO to give manufacturers more tools to deliver innovative strains in different formats so they can grow their business.”

Also at the VitaFoods show, Billy Abrams, Sr. Vice President of Business Development for Aptar CSP Technologies, will give a presentation titled “Optimizing Probiotic Formulations: Use of Active Packaging to Minimize Overages, Reduce Costs, and Improve Margins.” The presentation will occur live at the event on May 10 at 2:30 p.m. CEST, and will also be available to pre-registered attendees on-demand on the Vitafoods event platform.