Aquapak joins WRAP and the UK Plastics Pact

Aquapak Polymers, which specialises in polymer-based material technologies that can deliver both performance and environmental responsibility at scale, has today announced that it has joined WRAP (Waste & Resources Action Programme), the climate action NGO which works around the globe to tackle the causes of the climate crisis and give the planet a sustainable future.

Through its new membership, Aquapak will also join the UK Plastics Pact, which brings together businesses from across the entire plastics value chain with UK governments and NGOs with the aim of tackling the issue of plastic waste.

Pact members are committed to eliminating problematic plastics, reducing the total amount of packaging on supermarket shelves, aiming to stimulate ‘innovation’ and new business models and helping build a stronger recycling system in the UK.

Aquapak has developed and commercialised Hydropol, a highly functional, specialty environmental polymer that the company claims can allow product design to support the circular economy – by enabling recycling and delivering multiple end-of-life options. It is designed to be an alternative to traditional plastics, offering their versatility and functionality but without harming the environment.

Developed and manufactured in the UK, Hydropol is soluble, non-toxic and marine safe. Products made with Hydropol are safe for existing recycling processes, are fully biodegradable and a safe environmental solution.

As an enabling technology, Hydropol can be used on its own or in combination with other materials to enhance recyclability, compostability and end-of-life options. Its material properties allow for scalability into diverse types of products and its solubility makes it easy to separate from other materials when recycling. For example, it can be extrusion coated onto paper or board giving strength and barrier properties against oxygen, oil and grease then made into a multitude of different applications.

To dispose, the company claims that consumers can simply put the packaging into their household paper waste. The Hydropol layer is formulated to ‘wash off’ (dissolve) during the paper repulping process and then either biodegrades in the wastewater system or turned into clean energy if the plant has an AD system.

John Williams, Chief Technology Officer of Aquapak, said: “The time is right for us to join WRAP and the UK Plastics Pact. We have developed a solution in Hydropol which can play an active role in meeting the commitments of Pact members, helping reduce plastic waste and delivering products which support the circular economy thanks to its recyclability and biodegradability. We look forward to collaborating with industry members to help accelerate change and create a new generation of materials and packaging with positive end of life options.”