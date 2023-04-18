ARBURG UK to Host Anniversary Open House Event

ARBURG Limited says that it is ‘delighted’ to welcome UK and Irish customers and contacts to its celebratory centenary open house event on 17th May in Warwick. The event continues from the 'Anniversary Days' exhibition, recently held at the company's headquarters in Germany.

× Expand Arburg event

2023 marks a special anniversary for ARBURG as the company commemorates 100 years of the Hehl family business. To celebrate, ARBURG is hosting a series of anniversary events, providing industry peers with an opportunity to celebrate, socialise, learn and explore industry topics.

ARBURG Ltd is extending its invitation to all within the plastics injection moulding sector to visit the company's Warwick Headquarters on Wednesday 17th May, for a day of celebrations, insights and networking.

Premiering at the event for the first time in the UK is Arburg's new Hybrid Anniversary Allrounder, 470 H 1000 – 400, a 100-tonne 'Comfort' model on display and in action, complete with the latest energy-saving features and GESTICA control technology.

Guests will be welcomed for registration from 08:30 with exhibits before industry-leading presentations and demonstrations on saving money, digitalisation, sustainability, energy efficiency, and the circular economy commence. A complimentary 'German-Themed' lunch will be served, with opportunities to network and socialise throughout the day, which will conclude around 16:00.

For those travelling from further afield, a limited number of discounted rooms at the impressive local Welcombe Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon has been arranged. ARBURG will also be hosting a dinner at the Welcombe Hotel on the evening of Tuesday 16th May, for those guests who are staying overnight. This will afford an excellent opportunity for networking.