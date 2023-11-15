Are plastics really the enemy in our fight to save the planet?

Hero Press

A better future can be achieved with a more responsible and sustainable relationship with plastic, according to a new book which seeks to discuss and dispel some of the myths and inaccuracies surrounding this versatile material.

‘Plastics – Just A Load Of Rubbish? has been published by author Alicia Chrysostomou, via Hero Press, to throw a few more constructive discussions into the ring, which re-evaluate plastic and its role in saving the environment.

Alicia, who was a senior university lecturer at London Metropolitan University on polymer materials, and now serves as a consultant to the industry, is currently a member of the Design Innovation in Plastics committee. Design Innovation in Plastics is the plastics design competition for undergraduate students. Alicia was prompted to write the book after becoming increasingly frustrated at the growing bad press and often inaccurate stories about plastics.

The question in her mind was whether plastic was being given a fair hearing. She said: “The final straw came when, while volunteering for a local primary school, they had arranged for a class of nine and ten-year-olds to hear a science lecture from a chemistry professor. Discussing gases and their properties, the professor explained that rather than fill balloons with helium to keep them afloat, they were attached to plastic sticks. And what happens to these plastic sticks?’ he asked. ‘They end up in the sea’, chanted back 150 children. I was seething so I went home and started writing.

“The challenge was how to remind people that plastic only ends up in the sea if people put it there. For the most part plastic waste is correctly disposed of, and much of that is now recovered and recycled.”

Alicia set about compiling a book which would both enlighten and entertain with interesting facts. She wanted to ask some searching questions of both the material and ourselves. Could it be that our push for materials that are anything but plastic can actually cause more harm to the planet? Alicia believes many alternative materials used with the best possible intentions are anything but environmentally friendly or recyclable.

“Based on my professional experience as a polymer scientist and engineer, I would argue it is not – and I know I’m going against the norm - but I’d really like to suggest to anyone whose interest is piqued by this, to give the other side a fair hearing and you might find the result surprising.”

‘Plastics – Just A Load Of Rubbish? has been published by Hero Press (Legend Times Group Ltd) and is available now via the Hero Press website: Hero Press UK Non-Fiction Publisher (hero-press.com) and Amazon.