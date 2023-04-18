Avery Dennison launches a new direct thermal linerless label solution

Avery Dennison Label and Packaging Materials EMENA has announced the development of XeroLinr DT, a new FSC-certified and phenol-free direct thermal (DT). The company claims that this is a linerless solution that drives productivity, reduces waste and advances sustainability.

× Expand Avery Dennison

The company considers the product especially relevant for today’s logistics and e-commerce industries where the volume of parcels being shipped increases more and more every day.

Vincenzo Palumbo, product solutions manager at Avery Dennison said: “AD XeroLinr DT offers up to 60% more labels per roll and fewer roll changes, providing customers with greater productivity, Importantly, due to using less resources and less transportation, it has a substantially lower carbon footprint. In this way, we’re reducing waste and advancing sustainability.”

With the company’s fully integrated approach, Avery Dennison also develops and produces the hotmelt adhesive S2045LL to provide customers with a wide range of products — including rough cardboard surfaces.

Alena Maran, director of marketing strategy and sustainability at Avery Dennison said: “Using the new Avery Dennison Carbon Trust Tool, we’ve been able to measure the savings in carbon and water that can be made with AD XeroLinr DT. The results are clear: using AD XeroLinr DT significantly reduces environmental impact.”