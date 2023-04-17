Avient announces new ‘computer aided’ engineering capabilities

Avient Corporation has announced the launch of its newly upgraded, advanced computer-aided engineering (CAE) capabilities. With these enhanced capabilities, Avient says it can now help customers more precisely predict the behaviour of fibre-reinforced polymer materials in structural metal replacement applications to reduce design iterations and accelerate the speed to market.

This predictive simulation technology factors in conventional (isotropic) and advanced (anisotropic) modelling data from material characterizations, mould filling analysis, and finite element analysis (FEA). The company claims Based on static and dynamic data, the virtual simulations can more accurately predict where an injection moulded plastic part may crack or break when exposed to physical loading forces or a sudden impact (crash simulation). The complex modelling software can also factor in temperature and humidity levels. The company also claims that enhanced capabilities can help further optimize part design and material selections, mitigate risk, improve performance, and reduce costs early in development.

Avient says that the new global capabilities complement an existing suite of comprehensive design and technical services to improve Avient’s ability to simulate the expected performance of short, long, and continuous fibre composites. Furthermore, the company believes that the advanced modelling can help manufacturers and moulders to better identify and address potential deficiencies, assess performance before investing in tooling or physical testing, and understand component performance / whole system operations.

Amit Kulkarni, global director of technology, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient said: “From the beginning to the end of the design process, we aim to help our customers streamline application development, improve speed to market, and have increased confidence in the performance of reinforced polymer materials in structural applications, This enables customers to replace metal with plastic and take advantage of benefits like sustainability through lightweighting, design freedom, and easier processing.”

To exemplify the improved accuracy of FEA capabilities, Avient tested and analysed the performance of an injection-moulded automotive connector rod, a traditional metal component, using isotropic and anisotropic material mapping.