Beck Automation to present IML solutions at Interplas

Beck Automation, The Swiss specialist for IML solutions will be exhibiting at this year's Interplas from September 26 to 28 at the Plastik City joint booth in hall 4. Beck Automation will not only be presenting IML solutions for the non-food and food packaging industry, but will also be providing insights into the Medical-IML product and process area.

“We are looking forward to presenting our entire product range to trade visitors," says Jim Ward, UK Sales & Service at Beck Automation AG. The IML process is the focus of the trade show participation. “The application spectrum of our IML solutions ranges from very small packaging, such as coffee capsules, to silicone cartridges or yoghurt pots, to 30L paint pails. There is almost no type of packaging for which we have not already developed an IML decoration solution”, Ward explains.

In addition, Ward presents additional solutions from Beck Automation, like the BECK Flex, which enables to produce packaging such as lids or trays on the same line as cups or pails with minimum changeover time. Furthermore, trade visitors can also inform themselves about the following removal processes, like the BECK Take-out, which enter the injection moulding machine from the side and achieve cycle times of less than 2 seconds. BECK Down-Stream is a buffer system, which offers sufficient buffer space for full as well as empty cartons and thus guarantees maximum autonomy.

The finished product stacks are placed horizontally into the boxes by means of special grippers. Beside these solutions, Beck also offers the BECK Bailer, a system which enables the fully automatic assembly of support handles on buckets with a diameter of 175mm to 380mm.

In addition to the classic IML solutions, Beck Automation will also be presenting its ideas, concepts and solutions for medical applications at the trade fair. The company management knows that there are many automation possibilities in the medical and cosmetics industry.

“With more than 36 years of experience in the field of automation the solutions of Beck Automation are very interesting for pharmaceutical companies, their manufacturers, but also for companies in the cosmetics industry. We offer excellent solution possibilities," says Ralf Ziemer, Sales Manager Medical. Beck Automation is aware that medical components are not standard parts.

The products require very individual, customised solutions and this is where the company sees its core competence. "Our customers benefit from our highly efficient, customised systems that offer sustainable economic advantages. We set ourselves the highest standards in product and production reliability. We ensure this through solutions that are reproducible, validatable and hygienically flawless," Nino Zehnder, Head of Marketing and Sales, continues. Medical products must not pose any risks to patients and users, which is why they must be free of defects.

"Our systems rule out mismanipulation, are modular in design and can be realised in a small space. Cost pressure is constantly increasing, and production space, especially in cleanrooms, is expensive. We have to take this into account," adds Ziemer. Beck's solutions comply with the regulations of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are suitable for cleanrooms up to class ISO 7.

"At the next leading trade fairs, such as fakuma 2023, which will be held in Friedrichshafen in Germany in October, we will present detailed solutions that can be reliably used in the series production of medical consumables," Ziemer continues. Ward adds: “I can provide the first information at the Interplas 2023 about our medical applications. Trade show visitors will find us at the Plastik City pavilion in hall 4.” At this joint booth visitors will be able to connect with 20 exhibitors and have access to new products and services for UK companies.