Balena develops 3D printed footwear using biodegradable elastomers

To create her unique, 3D-printed slides, Kitty Shukman utilized Balena's BioCir, a fully compostable and biodegradable elastomer for the fashion industry. The company claims that collaboration is a milestone in the intersection of fashion, technology, and environmental consciousness

Driven by the concept of 'roots', Kitty aimed to integrate the branches and stems of the upper section of her slides into the outsole, mimicking the organic wrapping of roots beneath the foot. According to the company She intentionally designed the left and right shoes to have distinct characteristics, enhancing the playful notion of roots growing organically over the feet. The 3D-printed slides aim to serve as an invitation to take a deep breath and find solace in the roots that ground us.

Balena's in-house lab translated Kitty's design into a tangible reality, it is claimed that the technology showcased the immense potential of its BioCir material in 3D-printing – as previously demonstrated in other major manufacturing processes like injection moulding and extrusion – to help generate sustainable footwear.

"Partnering with Kitty to create a truly remarkable and circular product has underlined the magic that happens when you put the right material in the hands of the right designer," said David Roubach, Founder and CEO of Balena. "Our combined creative vision has taken the dream of sustainable, scalable 3D-printing another step forward, and we hope to see leading fashion brands take a step in the same direction in the near future."

The company says that the BioCir manufacturing process is highly scalable, allowing for collaborations and seamless integration across diverse industries and all available manufacturing methods. Crucially, products crafted with BioCir undergo a responsible end-of-life cycle through a biological recycling mechanism. This entails complete decomposition and biodegradation in an industrial compost facility, safely returning it to the earth – a circular process essential for a sustainable future.

"I continually strive to strike a balance between functionality, sustainability, and style, and working with the Balena team to envision this new design has helped me imagine a day when our fashion industry becomes truly circular," said designer Kitty Shukman. "I hope to see 3D-printing continue to leave its mark as a unique, bold, and sustainable medium in the fashion industry on its way to becoming climate neutral."