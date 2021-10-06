Berry Global CEO Appointed as an Officer for the Alliance to End Plastic Waste

Berry Global Group has announced that its Chairman and CEO, Tom Salmon, has accepted the appointment as an officer of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, a global non-profit organisation. As a founding member and first converter to join the Alliance, Berry continues its leadership role to help convene a worldwide network of over 80 member companies and partners in the mission to end plastic waste in the environment.

Salmon continues to stand behind the power of plastics, known for its versatility, innovation, and lower overall environmental impact than other packaging alternatives*. Through his leadership, he will help guide the Alliance’s decision-making on global projects that are sustainable, circular, and scalable businesses.