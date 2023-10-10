Borealis support opening of Children's Museum in Vienna

Borealis, through its Borealis Social Fund, supports ZOOM Children’s Museum in Vienna and celebrates opening of new hands-on exhibition “WELCOME TO THE FUTURE!

Borealis, a provider of advanced and sustainable polyolefin solutions, has been one of the three main sponsors of the ZOOM Children’s Museum in Vienna, Austria since 2013. Following the successful exhibitions “PLASTICS” in 2015 and “EARTH & SOIL” in 2019, Borealis is also this year's partner for the new interactive and hands-on exhibition "WELCOME TO THE FUTURE!" which deals with future topics and challenges.

A highlight of the exhibition is the digital planetarium of the Natural History Museum. Responsible for the architecture of the exhibition is the architecture collective AKT, which represents Austria at the current Venice Biennale.“Young people's ideas, creativity and skills will determine the future of the economy and social stability. By stimulating enthusiasm for science and chemistry at an early age we lay the foundations for today's young and inquisitive minds to become tomorrow's leading scientists and innovators.

At Borealis, we are proud to support the reinvention of sustainable living through our long-standing partnership with the ZOOM Children’s Museum,” says Thomas Gangl, CEO Borealis. "Borealis and the ZOOM Children's Museum share a common goal of making complex issues understandable, getting children excited about science and research, and sharpening their skills for future challenges. Especially with regard to such important social issues as the future and sustainability," emphasizes ZOOM Director Andrea Zsutty.

“At the heart of the partnership is the conviction that the low-threshold transfer of knowledge, in an artistically designed context, interactive, with all senses and playfully easy, is a particularly effective one.”The new hands-on exhibition can be visited as of October 4, 2023. From Tuesday to Friday, school classes have free access in the mornings, and the exhibition is open to private visitors in the afternoon, as well as all day on weekends, public holidays, and school holidays.