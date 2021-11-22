BPF Launches Net Zero Briefing

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) is pleased to launch a new Net Zero briefing, introducing the steps companies need to take along their carbon reduction journey. This new document features on the recently launched BPF Net Zero Hub, which provides a range of resources to assist companies in achieving net zero emissions.

With the UK Government playing a leading role in setting legislation to achieve decarbonisation, industry has a key role to play. MakeUK’s Demystifying Net Zero report highlighted manufacturing’s 11% contribution to UK carbon emissions, and as a manufacturing sector the plastics industry will have a role in delivering a future low carbon economy. Indeed, Net Zero is not possible without plastics, as highlighted by the UK Government’s October 2021 publication Net Zero Strategy: Build Back Greener, which noted the importance of replacing iron pipes with plastic pipes to reduce methane leakage across the gas network.

BPF Net Zero briefing document

The BPF’s Net Zero Briefing: Introduction to net zero for the plastics industry provides an overview of Net Zero, including scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. The briefing takes companies through the most important measures needed to achieve Net Zero starting with measuring, reporting and moving through to reduction, optimisation and tackling residual emissions. For companies looking to implement net zero targets this briefing provides a succinct overview of the most important aspects of net zero for the plastics industry.

What’s in the Net Zero Hub?

In the BPF’s Net Zero Hub companies will find a ‘decarbonisation directory’ listing BPF member companies who have either made commitments according to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) or UN’s Race to Zero as well as companies with interim company-wide emission reduction targets.

The Hub also contains useful information on various industry net zero plans which detail the strategy for a host of sectors, including the energy sector. There are further resources available, including training on the topic and tools to measure and reduce carbon emissions

The Net Zero briefing can be found in the Training & Resources part of the Net Zero Hub.