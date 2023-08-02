BPF Launches New Sustainable Packaging Course with 50% Discount

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has announced the launch of its latest online course: A Guide to Incorporating Recycled Plastic into Packaging. The BPF claims that the CPD-accredited online training course brings together over sixty years of insights from leading packaging experts within the trade association’s extensive network. As a special introductory offer, the first 200 to purchase the course are entitled to a 50% discount.

Featuring on the BPF’s online learning platform, PolymerCourses.com, this short course is designed to enable early-stage designers, processors, brands, and those in the plastics supply chain to create more sustainable plastic packaging solutions.

Funded by the BPF and UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging Challenge, this globally available course is intended to help improve environmental aspects when designing plastic packaging. It is another example of the BPF’s commitment to supporting sustainability initiatives of companies within the plastics industry.

Course content includes:

Introduction to using recycled content

Policy and legislation

Technical considerations

Auditing, reporting and standards

Making claims

Design for recyclability

Processing

BPF Director of Plastics and Flexible Packaging Brian Lodge states:

I’m proud to have been involved in the creation of this very innovative online course and am sure it can play an important role in helping key staff make the right decisions at the right point in the design process.

This course underscores the BPF’s continued commitment to purpose-led training for those who care about creating responsible packaging solutions. Reducing the environmental impact of packaging products and maximising their recyclability has never been more important.

Graduates of this course will be able to create packaging with recycled content that can meet the needs of brands, the supporting supply chain as well as the consumer.

In addition to Brian, other contributors to the course were PS Partnerships & Consultancy’s Operations Director Suzanne Johnston and Nelipak’s Senior R&D Engineer Adam Bolsover.

The first 200 people to purchase the course can claim the 50% discount by entering the voucher code ‘first200’.

A Guide to Incorporating Recycled Plastic into Packaging and other industry-focused courses are available at PolymerCourses.comhttp://74n5c4m7.r.eu-west-1.awstrack.me/L0/%2Fdistribution%2Fpress-releases%2Fpolymercourses.com/1/0102018996d41349-9e24b379-2647-4164-9d7f-11d2db1e4320-000000/78AdtaxkhdGv8q5c8Qnh6TdSh1Q=332.