BPF to host chemical recycling seminar

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) is hosting its half-day online seminar on the 19th October exploring the latest developments in chemical recycling. This event, which is sponsored by Plastics Europe and the Environment Exchange, will feature a host of speakers who will examine current issues and new ideas.

The conference will feature a live programme of seven speakers from companies including Wrap, Plastics Europe, Warwick University and ExxonMobil. Delegates will also have access to three pre-recorded sessions on key innovations.

The first live session will feature Adam Herriott, senior specialist at Wrap, who will provide an overview of chemical recycling, while also covering the plastics recyclate market. Will Collins, global editor at Argus Media, will then provide the audience with an overview of capacity and supply trends, looking at what facilities are up and running and what is expected down the line.

This session will be followed by David Carroll, director of external affairs at Plastics Europe, who will discuss the latest developments in mass balance at a European level and what the future may hold. Then Stuart Coles, reader at Warwick University, will provide an expert overview of Life Cycle Analysis for chemical recycling.

A panel discussion will discuss the crucial issue of feedstock availability, followed by a presentation from Katerina Garyfalou, vice president – new ventures at Clean Planet Energy, who will provide a case study on its investment in chemical recycling within the UK and how the company is creating ecoplants as part of its business model.

The final presentation will feature Adrian Da Costa, global development director at ExxonMobil, who will speak about the drivers holding back large-scale investment in chemical recycling.

The three pre-recorded sessions include: Jen Hill from B & M Longworth presenting on Pressolysis, Steve Burns from Reventas discussing the future of dissolution advance recycling, and Jacob Nathan from Epoch BioDesign speaking about enzyme recycling. Each attendee will also be given access to the recordings of the BPF’s 2020, 2021 and 2022 chemical recycling seminars.

BPF Membership Services Director Stephen Hunt states:

“Chemical Recycling is a rapidly growing sector within the plastics recycling industry and subsequently each year our event gets bigger and better. Last year’s event attracted record numbers of attendees from over 25 countries and we are expecting even more this time! Chemical Recycling 2023 is made for everyone in the plastics industry supply chain with an interest in the sector and will provide a comprehensive insight into where we are now and what technologies will drive the industry in the future.”

The 2023 chemical recycling online seminar will run from 13.30 to 17.20 on 19 October. The event costs £49 + VAT for BPF and Plastics Europe members and £99 + VAT for non-members.