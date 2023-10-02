Brett Martin expands Merchant footprint

Manufacturer of plastic building products, Brett Martin, has significantly grown the number of merchant branches it supplies with underground drainage components as a result of a new agreement with National Buying Group (NBG) that came into effect in January of this year.

× Expand Brett Martin expands

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the company and it claims that this reflects its commitment to providing quality products and services to the building and construction industry.

It is claimed that the agreement between Brett Martin and NBG, the premier buying group for independent merchants, has proven to be highly beneficial for both parties. With NBG merchant Partners now benefitting from exclusive pricing and increased access to products, Brett Martin saw turnover within its plumbing division increase year-on-year in the first half of 2023 as a direct result of the partnership.

Chris Dawson, sales director at Brett Martin, said: "We are thrilled to be an NBG Supplier and to see such incredible progress in a relatively short period. The addition of over a third of NBG branches to our network to date really shows how quickly our partnership has had an impact as well as the quality of our portfolio of underground drainage products.

“Through NBG, we’ve been able to strengthen our ties to the independent merchant market and we look forward to continuing to provide them with superior products and excellent service.”

One of the NBG Partners supplied by Brett Martin is PGR Builders and Timber Merchants in Essex and Surrey. Managing Director Steve Atkins said: “Brett Martin have made us much more competitive, allowing us to secure a number of larger contracts that previously we would not have been able to win. They are very proactive and very reactive to our needs as a Builders Merchant.”

Nick Oates, Managing Director of NBG, added: “We’re always happy to see those we work with do well, and the rapid addition of so many branches is a testament to the quality of Brett Martin’s offer, products and support, not to mention the level of engagement from our network of merchants who have bought into their solution for their customers.”