Broadway develops 1,000th Custom Colour for Rotational Moulding

Broadway has announced another colouring milestone – its 1,000th custom colour for rotational moulding. The Suffolk-based masterbatch, compound and rotational moulding powder supplier created their 1,000th rotational moulding powder colour in July.

Broadway has been manufacturing rotational moulding powders since 2011, applying the same colouring expertise they’ve used in over 25 years of developing custom colour masterbatches. 2022 saw Broadway pass the milestone of 50,000 masterbatch colours and they’ve reached another milestone of 1,000 custom roto colours this year.

Broadway’s entire process is managed in-house, the company claims this gives them complete colour control over all materials they manufacture. Over the years they’ve continued to refine their methods, developing an incredibly efficient and streamlined process for custom colour matching. A powerful combination of old heads and new colouring technology allows colour match lead times to be kept to a minimum – matches are typically completed within just three working days of a new request. An extensive and growing colour library provides Broadway’s expert colourists with a useful resource. This can often be drawn on to aid the development of new colours, whether they’re for a custom masterbatch, compound or rotational moulding powder.

For new roto colours, Broadway can supply colour samples as plaques, a rotationally moulded cube or hexagonal bin. They can also supply free material samples for moulding trials. Broadway’s 1,000th custom roto powder was a turquoise, matched to the target of an on-screen colour: HEX code #02F5F0. The colour has since been approved and material has been ordered. The customer’s initial requirement is to mould samples of a new product – a large rotationally moulded container. They’ll present the product at forthcoming shows to generate new orders.

Broadway's Technical Manager, Dr Stephen Rayner, said:

“In addition to 53,000 masterbatch colour formulations, reaching the milestone of the 1,000th custom colour for rotational moulding is a testament to Broadway’s colouring capability. It reflects the trust that our customers have in our ability to provide them with innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective solutions. We strive to push boundaries with the colourants and additives used in our roto powders, in order to solve our customers’ problems.”

Sales Coordinator, Connor Peck added:“Having worked closely with our roto customers for several years now, I know that quality, price, and service levels are all important factors for them. As a team we work hard to deliver against every aspect of our customers’ requirements. It’s particularly rewarding to receive positive feedback on our service levels. It’s great that customers recognise our commitment to delivering professional and attentive service in a friendly manner.”

Broadway offers rotational moulding powders to cater for different end use requirements. They can colour a range of natural polymer grades, with different melt flow and density options. These include tank grades, flame retardants, foams, anti-microbials and their Supra Linear powder – designed for the manufacture of kayaks, dinghies, and canoes. Broadway’s new endothermic chemical foaming agent can be used in place of potentially hazardous, exothermic chemical foaming agents which they say customers may be using in legacy materials. They’ve also been working with customers and industry partners to develop roto powders that provide a wood effect finish in the final product. All of Broadway’s powders are ground to 500 microns and are UV-stabilised.