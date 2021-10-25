BURNETTS MANUFACTURING LIMITED AWARDED JLRQ STATUS

Northampton based rubber and plastic injection moulding company Burnetts Manufacturing Limited, have been granted JLRQ approved status from Jaguar Land-Rover.

The award is recognition of Burnetts outstanding performance as a direct supplier of components which are used to build cars across the entire range of Jaguar and Land-Rover vehicles.

JLR completed a full assessment of Burnetts capabilities, and the award is recognition that the company has demonstrated compliance to their exacting supplier standards.

Being recognised as a JLRQ approved supplier has benefits in terms of quality, reputation, and new business sourcing.

Senior purchasing and quality representatives from Jaguar Land-Rover attended the event to present the accolade to Burnetts, following a tour of the manufacturing facility.

The production and management team were gathered together to hear the remarks from JLR Global STA Director Andrew McLure, whilst handing over the award.

Declan Murphy, Burnetts Managing Director said “Burnetts became a first tier to Jaguar Land Rover in 2017. Since then, the relationship has gone from strength to strength and this has been recognised with the JLRQ award. The team have worked hard to consistently meet the standards required by JLR and this is something I am proud of, especially with the current global challenges”