Carbios adds four new board members

Sustainable plastics company, Carbios has announced that it has made four appointments to its board of directors.

Prof. Karine Auclair, professor of Chemistry at McGill University, Sandrine Conseiller, former CEO of Aigle, Amandine De Souza General Manager of LE BHV Marais, Eataly and Home, DIY and Leisure Purchasing at Galeries Lafayette Group, and Mateus Schreiner Garcez lopes, Global Director for Energy Transition and Investments at Raizen, have all been appointed members of Carbios’ Board of Directors.

The company says three of the new members have strong, proven expertise in various industries covering fashion, retail and energy, as well as business development and senior executive management in high-growth markets and sectors around the world.

Philippe Pouletty, Chairman of Carbios’ Board of Directors. “We wish to thank Jacqueline Lecourtier, Jean Falgoux, Alain Chevallier and Jean-Claude Lumaret for their strong contribution to Carbios over the years, helping the company to grow from the early R&D phase to pre-commercial stage. As Carbios now moves towards its industrial and commercial stage, and prepares internationalization, bringing new expertise to the Board is key to success, Furthermore the election of three new female board members, Prof. Karine Auclair, Sandrine Conseiller and Amandine De Souza, along with Mateus Schreiner Garcez Lopes, all with stellar professional and complementary backgrounds, and who share our passion to help clean the planet with radical innovation, is a strong signal of Carbios’ commitment to ESG criteria.”

APPOINTMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Prof. Karine Auclair said: “From my expertise with enzymes in moist-solid mixtures, I am excited to join the Board of Carbios and contribute to the development and growth of plastic biorecycling and biodegradation.”

Sandrine Conseiller commented: “I feel privileged and humbled to join Carbios’ Board of Directors and take part in a transformative adventure that will impact both the fashion and beauty industries, as well as the world we will leave for our children.”

Amandine De Souza added: “I am delighted to join the Board of Carbios, an extremely innovative company tackling the major issue of plastic pollution. I will be working alongside the company to support its international development and find the best ways to enhance its performance.”

Mateus Schreiner Garcez Lopes said:“I am thrilled to be involved in Carbios’ mission of reshaping the plastics and textile industries with circular processes. Carbios has a world-class team of scientists and entrepreneurs, and by joining the Board, my expertise in bringing new renewable technologies to market will help to design its R&D and commercialization strategy.”