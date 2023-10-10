CJ Biomaterials' PHA toothbrush wins Red Dot Design Award

CJ Biomaterials, Inc., a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, has been recognized with the German 2023 Red Dot Design Award for its PHA Head-Up Toothbrush, developed in collaboration with Revelop, an eco-friendly design specialist.

× Expand Red dot award winning product

Made with a blend of industrially compostable polylactic acid (PLA) and PHA, rather than petroleum-based plastic, the toothbrush has an enhanced environmental profile and was selected as the winner in the “Sustainable” category within the Design Concept discipline in the awards program.

PHAs are a unique material. Derived from nature and produced sustainably, they can be used as building blocks to replace and improve the functional characteristics of a broad range of polymers in the production of finished goods or as starting points for sustainable chemistry. PHAs work well as modifiers to other polymers or biopolymers and can be used to increase bio-based content, accelerate biodegradation and improve the functional properties of resins and finished products.

The PHA Head-Up Toothbrush features an 8° angled brush head, which allows the toothbrush to efficiently dry and remain hygienic and bacteria-free, even when resting on a surface—also eliminating the need for a separate toothbrush holder or sterilizer, further contributing to its sustainability features.

“We hope recognition in the Red Dot Design Award will help to promote the advantages of PHA and accelerate the commercialization of PHA-based products by demonstrating the versatility of its applications in various end products,” says Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer of CJ Biomaterials.