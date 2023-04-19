Coatings and chemicals producer Archroma begins search for new CEO

Archroma, a producer of sustainable specialty chemicals and solutions for the textiles, packaging & paper, paints and coatings industries, has announced its transition plan for the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Heike van de Kerkhof, CEO of Archroma since January 2020, will step down effective April 30, 2023, to focus on other career opportunities. Mark Garrett, a seasoned industry executive, will assume the role of interim CEO. Archroma’s Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive search process for installing a permanent CEO and has retained a leading executive search firm to evaluate both internal and external candidates.

Miguel Kohlmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Archroma, said “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Heike for her leadership and tireless dedication to Archroma. Heike joined the company in January 2020 as CEO and has meaningfully advanced the company’s sustainability, innovation, and customer-focused business model, while also successfully closing the transformational acquisition of Huntsman’s Textile Effects business, which will substantially enhance Archroma’s capabilities in serving its customers and markets. We would like to thank Heike for her great contributions through this substantial period of growth and wish her continued success in her next endeavors.”

Kohlmann continued: “The Board remains committed to accelerating the growth of Archroma and to continuing to provide our customers with the systems, solutions, innovation and technical support that they have come to expect from us, while providing enhanced opportunities for Archroma’s employees. We are enthusiastic about Mark Garrett joining Archroma as interim CEO, a seasoned executive who brings substantial industry experience which encompasses directly relevant knowledge of Archroma’s product portfolio and end markets. Mark has served in the capacity of Chairman and CEO and in senior executive leadership roles with companies such as OMV/Borealis, Marquard & Bahls, Ciba Specialty Chemicals and DuPont. He is a proven leader and the perfect choice to serve as Archroma’s interim CEO. The Board has strong confidence in Archroma’s leadership team and is focused on continuity during this period of transition.”

Heike van de Kerkhof said: “It has been an honor and a privilege to lead Archroma. I am proud of the tremendous progress the company has made over the past three years, both organically and through the acquisition of the Huntsman Textile Effects business. I want to thank the Archroma leadership team and employees for their commitment to the company, our customers, brands and industry partners around the world. As I transition at this phase of my career, I look forward to seeing Archroma realize its full growth potential.”

Mark Garrett added: “I am excited to join Archroma and lead the company at this time. Over the course of my career, I have long admired Archroma for its focus on innovation, sustainability and customer solutions. I look forward to working with the talented leadership team and employees to flawlessly execute on our growth opportunities, as well as completing the seamless integration of the Huntsman Textile Effects business.”