Delta Tecnic aims to simplify colouring of TPU cables

Delta Tecnic, a producer of masterbatch for the cable and PVC industry, claims it is simplifying the colouring of TPU cables with its customised solution for colouring special cables.

In a market where customization and quality are essential, the company claims it has managed to simplify and optimize the process of colouring TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) cables by using a single masterbatch per colour despite using different TPU compounds with different flame-retardant levels and different colour due to the use of different fire retardant loads.

TPU, one of the most widely used polymers in special cables, stands out for its resistance to rubbing and its ability to withstand continuous and mechanical movements. However, fire resistance is a critical factor in many applications, both in buildings and machinery. With the increase in fire safety related restrictions, the demand for more fire resistant TPU cables has been increasing.

To make TPU flame retardant, it is necessary to add fire retardant fillers, such as white-coloured mineral fillers. The more charges added, the higher the fire resistance. Currently, there are different grades of fire resistance in TPU on the market, each with a different shade of white. The company claims that this has created challenges for cable manufacturers, as each grade of TPU requires a specific colour masterbatch.

A very significant reduction in required referencesThis harmonization of cable colours allows cable manufacturers to simplify their production processes and significantly reduce required masterbatch references.

Rather than having to use a specific colour masterbatch reference for each TPU compound according to its fire resistance, with the solution offered by Delta Tecnic, a single colour masterbatch covers the different TPU compounds, simplifying the number of references and unifying the final colour of the cables manufactured, regardless of the degree of flame retardant required.

The company says that the key to this solution lies in the economy of scale and the optimization of production. Although the masterbatch used for white-coloured TPU is more expensive due to the higher pigment load needed to obtain the correct colour, the increase in batch size and the consolidation of individual productions have enabled a single masterbatch to be obtained.

According to Delta Tecnic, this not only generates cost savings for manufacturers, but also a reduction in the material needed in inventory, freeing up work capital and standardizing the colour of the cables manufactured by their customers. TPU has become increasingly important in the cable industry, especially in electric vehicle charging.

. Manuel Miret, Area Manager & New Product Developer at Delta Tecnic, explains that “the solution we have developed for colouring special cables with polymers such as TPU marks an important advance in the industry. By offering a single masterbatch per colour capable of covering all ranges of TPU, we simplify and optimize cable production processes. It is a clear example of how customization and quality can go hand in hand in the cable industry, offering solutions adapted to the needs of each application”.