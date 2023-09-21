DME select Chesterfield based FERROMATIK UK as new sales and service partner

The company claims that Since the early 80’s the DME Smart Series brand has been one of the injection moulding industry’s market leading hot-runner controllers.

The company claims that the Smart Series can be seen in many moulding shops, and this is due to its versatility, portability, reliability, ease of use and competitive pricing. Now with the addition of the Me Series, DME has come into the digital age. Richard Westwood, DME Sales Manager UK, Ireland and Malta said: “It’s our pleasure to announce that Ferromatik UK has been appointed by us to represent the Smart Series brand across the UK and Northern Ireland. I am delighted to have the additional sales and service support that will come with the appointment of Ferromatik UK as our new reseller for the Smart Series Hot Runner Control Systems. Our strategic partnership will help both organisations to reach new customers and new markets as well as providing experienced technical support to both existing and new end users”.

Ian Jobling, Business Development Manager at Ferromatik UK said, “The whole team at Ferromatik UK are delighted to be representing this iconic brand and look forward to supporting Richard in achieving DME’s future growth aspirations for the product”.

Only last month Ferromatik UK announced a formal collaboration with Mouldflo a/s of Denmark and are already dealing with new enquiries for technical support, product training and spare parts. Jobling continued: “The addition of both Mouldflo and DME Smart Series products will underpin our strategy to become one of the UK’s leading ‘Systems providers to the Plastics Injection Moulding Industry. As part of Ferromatik UK’s long term growth strategy, and as an independent systems provider, we will be looking to add further such premium products to our existing portfolio soon”.