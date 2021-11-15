ECI Group, in partnership with Repsol, signs an Engineering Expertise Agreement for Shandong Yulong’s integrated refining and petrochemical complex

ECI Group has signed an Engineering Expertise Agreement with Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China’s Nanshan Group, for a dual-stream plant capable of producing 200,000 tonnes per year of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) and other associated high-pressure copolymers in the future.

The plant will be part of Shandong Yulong’s 20 million tonnes per year refining and petrochemical integrated project, a mega complex to be located in the Province of Shandong. ECI Group will provide the technology, design, and training for the facility, as well as support through commissioning, start-up, and production.

Repsol, the multi-energy company, is the technology partner of ECI Group and will provide its extensive technical expertise on these kinds of plants and products. Repsol has several LDPE, EVA, and EBA plants in its industrial complexes in Spain and Portugal and has over 40 years of experience producing polymers in high-pressure facilities.

The plant will use high-pressure autoclave technology that has its roots in the heritage ICI process to manufacture of Polyethylene. ICI first created LDPE in the 1930s, and ICI partnered with ECI Group’s subsidiary company Simon Carves over five decades to deliver over 67 operating reactor lines around the world. The ECI Group design offers significant improvements in the product range, reliability, and expandability to the original ICI technology, and is optimised to make use of modern materials, design techniques, standards, and industry best practices for construction, operation, and maintenance.

“This agreement is an important milestone for ECI Group and Repsol,” said Joaquin Flores, President of ECI Group. “ECI Group is already recognized globally as the world’s leading provider of engineering and technical services for high-pressure polyethylene facilities, having worked with every major current producer and licensor. The execution of this agreement confirms the strength of our new technology offering, incorporating Repsol’s in-depth product knowledge and market reputation to further enhance ECI Group’s established expertise. We are excited to support Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd. on this prestigious project, and we look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

“It is a great highpoint for Repsol to see the results of this important partnership with ECI Group, a leading engineering and technology company in the petrochemical industry. We are looking forward to providing our expertise to Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd. for their Refining and Petrochemical Integrated Project,” stated José Luis Bernal, Executive Director at Repsol Química.