Engel, Summit, Plastribution team up on sustainable mobility event

IMM supplier Engel UK, materials distributor Plastribution and ancilliaries seller Summit Systems have teamed up to offer an education day on processing technologies, efficiency optimisation and sustainable materials for automotive and mobility applications.

× Expand Shutterstock

Titled ‘Driving Mobility – Sustainably’, the event will feature live demos of the Engel IQ weight/clamp control system. It will also feature presentations from auto industry experts, including Jaguar Land Rover.

Other presentations will explore eco-friendly materials for durable and recyclable automotive components, that still deliver on performance and aesthetics. Participants receive a detailed analysis of the current and emerging dynamics of the UK automotive market, and will have the opportunity to network with leading Tier 1 suppliers.

The organisers say the event is suitable for all stakeholders in the automotive production supply chain.

As spaces at the event are limited, interested parties are encouraged to secure their attendance at the earliest opportunity. Click here to register.