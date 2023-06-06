EREMA holds discovery day, opens new R&D Centre

EREMA held its first ‘discovery day’ on the 1st June at its headquarters in Ansfelden, The invitation was accepted by around 400 customers and partners, mainly from Europe, to find out about the wide range of recycling technologies for PO and PET plastic waste. The technology that was presented and explained by EREMA experts and guest speakers during lectures in the morning, could then be seen live in-action in the afternoon when the recycling machines were demonstrated in operation.

A total of six recycling technologies were on display: INTAREMA TVEplus DuaFil Compact, INTAREMA TVEplus RegrindPro + ReFresher, the COREMA cascade extrusion system, a VACUREMA Inline Sheet line equipped with new EcoGentle technology, the new INTAREMA FibrePro:IV machine, and the PCU- TwinScrew. These allowed visitors to view their performance and the quality of recycled pellets that they produce. "This wide range of technologies is necessary because the recycling process each of our customers choose depends on the type of plastic, the level of contamination of the input material, and which product will be made using the recycled pellets. Following the expansion of our Ansfelden site and with the new site nearby in St. Marien, we can now demonstrate all these processes, carry out test runs with customers' material and focus on development work independently of our Customer Centre," says EREMA's Managing Director Markus Huber-Lindinger.

EREMA claims it is driving forward research and development work in the company's new R&D Centre. The company has built two halls with a total area of 1,550 square metres and a new office building offering space for 50 workplaces. Here, the company bundles cross-departmental test machines and laboratory facilities for post consumer and inhouse recycling applications. R&D is decentralised at

Huber-Lindinger said: "With the new R&D centre, we have laid the foundation for further important plastics recycling milestones from EREMA. This innovative strength is what has made us stand out over the past 40 years, and we will continue to play this pioneering role."