Extreme Coatings opens new Austria based manufacturing facility

Extreme Coatings, a global supplier of wear-resistant coating solutions for the plastics and rubber industries, has announced that its new manufacturing facility in Austria for the production of ‘high-performance’ coatings for feedscrews in injection moulding and extrusion applications is fully operational.

The company will discuss its new production capabilities in Austria and its broad line of wear-resistant coatings at the upcoming Fakuma International Trade Fair (Hall FW-Stand FW-09) which runs Oct. 17-21 in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

The company has established a European subsidiary, Extreme Coatings GmbH, and formed a strategic partnership with a leading Austrian engineering services company to operate the facility. The company claims that the new plant is already meeting the application needs of a range of European customers including plastic part manufacturers for the automotive, packaging, and profile markets.

The increased capacity in Europe will aim to shorten lead times, reduce shipping costs, and establish local supply for Extreme Coatings’ growing customer base throughout Europe, according to Scott Caplan, Executive Vice President, Extreme Coatings. The 15,000-sq-ft Austria plant expands Extreme Coatings’ global footprint which includes operations in India, South Korea, and Chile.

“We’ve expanded our global footprint so we can break the logistical logjam that exists today and ensure stable supply to all key European regions,” said Caplan.

Extreme Coatings has established a licensing agreement with Austria’s FS Maschinenbau, a family-owned engineering services business, to provide engineering and manufacturing services. Extreme Coatings says it has transferred technology and know-how to FS Maschinenbau and new equipment has been installed at the new plant.

FS Maschinenbau is a developer and manufacturer of machine tools and equipment for the manufacturing of rotors, stators, and screws.

FS Maschinenbau was started in 2011 and has grown due to its expertise in developing, designing, and fabricating accurate, reliable CNC machines within the focus of customers’ needs. The company claims that a customer-focused mindset was the foundation of this partnership with Extreme Coatings starting in 2019. The envision of this partnership is to be a solution provider for our valued customers.

Europe continues to be a growing area for plastics manufacturing with feedscrew coatings playing a pivotal role in optimizing the performance of injection moulding and extrusion machinery for production of automotive, household goods, and building products.

Extreme Coatings’ thermal spray technology applies wear- and corrosion-resistant CarbideX protective coatings made of tungsten or chromium carbide to virtually any new or repaired feedscrew. The process aims to provide a crack- and porosity-free coating within thicknesses ranging from .004-in to .017-in per side and hardness values over 60HRc. CarbideX Proline formulations deliver ‘like-new’ performance and at least two to three times longer equipment life.