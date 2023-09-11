ExxonMobil selects JL Goor to help drive growth in UK

ExxonMobil has selected JL Goor to help drive growth in the Ireland and United Kingdom (UK) healthcare sector, building on an existing well-regarded long-term relationship.

JL Goor will have access to ExxonMobil’s broad healthcare portfolio which it believes can provide the building blocks to engineer a range of applications including medical supplies, infection protection products, and pharmaceutical and laboratory supplies.

The portfolio includes Vistamaxx performance polymers, ExxonMobil polypropylene (PP), Exact polyolefin elastomers, and Achieve Advanced PP which are designed to meet changing healthcare market needs for healthy, safe material options.

▪ Vistamaxx, ExxonMobil PP, and Exact offer healthy, safe material options▪ Solutions for medical devices and supplies, and pharmaceutical packaging▪ Increasing interest in Vistamaxx as it is a suitable alternative for soft PVC

“The Ireland and UK healthcare sector plays an important role in the broaderEuropean market,” said Gertrud Masure, ExxonMobil’s market development manager for polypropylene, Vistamaxx and Exact, EMEAF.

“With Ireland serving as a strategic hub for medical devices and electronics, ExxonMobil hasmade a strategic decision to support its dedicated healthcare team by harnessingthe expertise of JL Goor to help drive market growth in the region.”

The collaboration with JL Goor will aim to broaden the accessibility of ExxonMobil’s healthcare portfolio across the whole of the industry. In particular, interest in Vistamaxx for medical and pharmaceutical applications has increasedsignificantly, partially due to a move by the industry to replace polyvinyl chloride (PVC), but also due to its unique mechanical properties which deliver elasticity, high impact, and flexibility.

According to the company, Vistamaxx is well suited to replacing PVC in applications such as IV bags, tubes, ostomy pouches and bio reactor bags.

Building on a successful long term relationship with ExxonMobil, we are delighted it has been extended to the healthcare sector,” said Gearoid Clarke, JLGoor Materials managing director. “The Vistamaxx MED products, which were introduced at the end of last year, and ExxonMobil PP Med products will add significantly to, and complement, our existing medical portfolio, strengthening our already strong supply position in a market we understand, value and are committed to.”

ExxonMobil claims that JL Goor was selected because of its reputation as a leader in the Ireland and UK healthcare industry and ExxonMobil believes that by working together the full market potential for its healthcare polymer portfolio can be achieved.

“Having played an important role in the healthcare industry for many years, ExxonMobil is committed to fulfilling the potential in this sector,” said Katelijne Rooze, ExxonMobil’s regional sales manager. “The expertise of JL Goor will play a key role in helping to build market and brand awareness for our healthcare portfolio. ExxonMobil is supporting expected increases in demand with new Vistamaxx and PP assets.”