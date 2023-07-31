FANUC Europe announces appointment of new CEO and President

FANUC Europe has announced the appointment of Marco Ghirardello as its new President and CEO. Ghirardello succeeds Shinichi Tanzawa, who has been leading the company since 2016 and will return to FANUC Headquarter for a new assignment.

"It is a great honour and responsibility for me to take over the lead of FANUC Europe, and I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to build their competitiveness in the market and shape the future of the automation industry," Ghirardello said upon his appointment.

The company says that Ghirardello, who has been with FANUC since 1994, brings a broad experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as the Senior Vice President of FANUC Europe, leading the Factory Automation business unit, which includes FANUC's important CNC control business. His previous roles included Managing Director for FANUC Turkey and then FANUC Italy, where he played a crucial role in the company's expansion in this key European market.

"With our high-quality products, global service network and strong organisational capabilities, we will continue to drive technological excellence in the automation industry across Europe," Ghirardello said.

FANUC Europe achieved record sales of over €1 billion in the past financial year ending March 2023, and the number of employees increased to over 2000. Ghirardello thanked his predecessor for his achievements: "I will continue FANUC Europe's strong growth trajectory with a focus on innovation and sustainability."