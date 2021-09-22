Fibrax Announces the Appointment of Teresa Mayer as UK Finance Director

The Fibrax Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Teresa Mayer as UK Finance Director and has welcomed her to the boards of directors at Fibrax Limited and Hi-Mark Automotive Ltd. Teresa joined Fibrax in 2018 as the Management Accountant for the UK operations. She now replaces Phil Crawford who will remain with Fibrax as Company Secretary.

Prior to joining Fibrax, Teresa spent 15 years working for a family-owned business in the frozen food storage and distribution industry. As the company’s Financial Controller, she was responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of the business. She holds a degree in Accounting for Business and the CIMA advanced diploma in Management Accounting.

As Finance Director for Fibrax, Teresa is responsible for the cash management of several currencies to optimise market fluctuations; the monitoring of budgets and forecasts; financial modelling and analyses; and legislation compliance. She also contributes towards defining the Group’s UK financial strategy and oversees the HR function of the business.

Commenting on her new appointment, Teresa said:

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to progress my career into the role of UK Finance Director here at Fibrax. Our ambition within the Finance Team is to maximise every financial opportunity by driving continuous improvements throughout the business to gain the greatest possible benefit from every investment made. We are focused on data analysis to identify key improvement opportunities. We carry out comprehensive cost benefit analysis on all potential capital investment to ensure it meets with our core business growth strategy in a competitive way. We want to ensure we create sustainable financing as we look towards the key UK ambition of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Group Managing Director, John O’Brien, commented:

“Teresa has been a huge asset to the development and growth of our UK business. I am pleased to welcome her to the boards of directors at both Fibrax Limited and the newly acquired Hi-Mark Automotive Ltd. She will be instrumental in supporting our ambitious growth strategy and I wish her all the very best in her new role.”

From its manufacturing site in Wrexham, North Wales, Fibrax has implemented an exciting programme of accelerated growth, which will see it enter new markets in the coming year whilst continuing to support the tightly regulated automotive sector.