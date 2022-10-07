First K for former Croda additives under Cargill ownership

For the first time, the former Croda polymer additives business will exhibit at K Show as Cargill. Since the acquisition, Cargill is the new home for well-known polymer additives brands such as Crodamide, Incroslip, Atmer and Ionphase.

The group is introducing a variety of new products at K, including:

New plasticizers in the range such as Cargill’s Biovero high performance bio-based phthalate-free plasticizers that offer permanence, efficiency, fast-fusing and thermal stability.

  • Slip, anti-scratch, and processing aid data to improve the performance of biopolymers.
  • New findings on how Incroslip C can improve HDPE recyclate by providing enhanced flow with improved MFR, whiter recyclate and no impact on mechanical properties.

The firm will also display a range of established products including:

  • Crodamide slip and anti-block agents
  • Incroslip high stability & performance additives for slip
  • Atmer & Ionphase migrating and permanent static control additives

Cargill will be in Hall 7A, stand D05.

