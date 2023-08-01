Glazpart teams up with Polyframe to develop window and door ventilation

Polyframe is an independent fabricator of PVCu windows, doors and conservatories supplying installers throughout the UK and Ireland.

× Expand Glazpart and polyframe

With heavy investment to ensure that they can supply a comprehensive range of products required for window, door and conservatory installers, Polyframe claims its strategy is on building customer relationships and supporting them, to be the best they can be.

Polyframe believes that this supportive approach is clearly in evidence with the company’s positive customer focused initiatives such as a suite of marketing materials, an online installer directory, a recycling programme titled “Clearer Green” as well as technical and legislative support.

Polyframe worked closely with component supplier Glazpart, to install the best trickle ventilation solution for their windows and doors, namely the Link Vent.

The ‘Link Vent’ range sizes include 5000, 4000 and 2500 EQA. Equivalent Area (EQA) is the measure of the vents’ airflow performance.

The vents are designed to fully comply with building regulations, Approved document F1 (means of ventilation).

The Link Vent follows a clever design that is simple and user-friendly for both opening and closing - the closing action allows the closure plate to be positioned so that it reduces draughts by directing air away from occupants.

The Link Vent 4000 and 5000 closure plate is split to allow for partial (50%) opening and greater ease of opening of the ventilator.

The Link Vent also has rounded ends of the vent and it is available in either screw or clip in fixing types - the design eliminates the need for end caps whilst the clip fix design (Pawl’s) allows for a fast, easy vent installation.

Daniel Nutt Head of Customer Support at Polyframe said: “As well as our high-quality products, we pride ourselves on our strong support for customers and value the advantages of having first class suppliers such as Glazpart. We use Glazpart’s Link Vent range for several reasons, including its compliance with the building regulations, its compact smart design and the vast range of colours and finishes that provides homeowners with a great choice.”

Dean Bradley, Sales Director, Glazpart added: “We are delighted to supply Polyframe with our award-winning Link Vent range. The product is proving ever popular with manufacturers and fabricators across the UK. It not only complies with the changes to building regulations, but it also offers a superb solution to ventilating the home and is perfect for consumers wanting a trickle vent that blends in with the overall design of the window.”