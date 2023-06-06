Gough Engineering appoints Jonathan Pegram as UK National Sales Manager

Materials handling company, Gough Engineering has appointed Jonathan Pegram as its new national sales manager for the UK. According to the company he will support Gough Engineering’s continued growth in developing and supplying bespoke material handling systems for sieving, separation and screening applications in a range of industries.

× Expand Jonathan Pegram

The company claims that Pegram brings extensive sales experience and specialised knowledge in packaging and securing goods. With a background in managerial and consultancy roles — particularly in the manufacture and supply of depositing machinery, integrated end-of-line strapping, wrapping and hooding systems, and fixings and assembly products.

Gough Engineering’s products include a selection of off-the-shelf sieves, screens and separators produced in its manufacturing facility in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire — including the Vibraflo sieve and Vibrecon separator.

Commenting on his appointment, Pegram said: “Gough Engineering’s bespoke material handling systems depend greatly on understanding our customers’ needs to provide advice, design and manufacture of a piece of equipment to meet their specific challenge.

"I look forward to getting my teeth stuck into the machinery further, meeting customers to talk through their requirements and building a bright future together.”

Stephen Harding, managing director at Gough Engineering, added: “We are very excited to have recruited Jonathan, who brings a fresh enthusiasm and professional knowledge to our team. His in-depth understanding of key areas relating to our business such as depositing machinery, hooding systems and more, enables him to provide tailored solutions to customers, and address their unique packaging and securing needs effectively.”

“Jonathan joins Gough Engineering during an exciting time of growth,” said Harding. “He will be a principle contact for our customers, supported by the Gough Engineering team.”