Hoffer plastics make significant donation to Boys & Girls Club of America

Hoffer Plastics says it is pleased to celebrate the opening of the new Boys & Girls Club of South Elgin, representing the 5,000th Club for the Boys & Girls Club of America. The 20,000-square-foot Clubhouse, which is the largest building in the Club’s history, will serve more than 250 young people ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade at no charge to families.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

Made possible through significant community donations, including a $1,000,000 donation from the Hoffer Foundation, the milestone South Elgin facility features a STEM lab, sensory rooms, a full library and learning centre, a gym, an art centre, and a leadership centre. The company says this enables the Club to provide ‘impactful’ programmes.

Beyond the Hoffer Foundation’s donation, the Company says it and its employees support the Club’s mission to enable all young people to reach their full potential. Regularly donating time, resources and volunteer hours to the organisation, the Company previously hosted Club members at its facility for educational opportunities around manufacturing. The Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Gretchen Hoffer Farb, previously sat on the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Elgin and remains a advocate for the organization today. The Company’s latest donation was new 100% sustainable plastic picnic tables to the club to provide children with the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

Farb said: “We are proud to support the Boys & Girls Club of South Elgin and were thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone as the Boys & Girls Club continues to empower young people to learn, grow and graduate high school. Through the Hoffer Foundation, we focus on what we can do to serve families in our community. The Boys & Girls Club is the first major youth-focused nonprofit in South Elgin, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support current and future generations through this Club.”

Beyond its support of the Boys & Girls Club, Hoffer Plastics says it maintains a passion for ‘igniting’ a brighter future that was passed from generation-to-generation within the family-owned business.