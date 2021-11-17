Huntsman’s Tony Hankins Inducted into UTECH Hall of Fame

On the opening day of the UTECH Europe Exhibition & Conference in Maastricht, The Netherlands, Tony Hankins, President of Huntsman’s Polyurethanes division, was inducted into the prestigious UTECH Hall of Fame.

At a special ceremony held on Tuesday 16 November, Tony Hankins joined a select group of senior polyurethane industry executives and thought leaders whose work in the world of polyurethanes is celebrated.

The UTECH Hall of Fame recognizes leaders who have made a significant contribution to the global polyurethane industry and have spent at least 25 years working within the sector.

Inductees are decided by an independent judging panel, which this year included representatives from Covestro, EUROPUR, ISOPA, Kingspan, Laaderberg, Polychemtech and Vitagroup.

Speaking at the event, Tony said: “I learned early in my career that the secret to longevity in this industry is to surround yourself with great people. So, I’d like to dedicate this award to the 4,000 employees in the Huntsman Polyurethanes business and thank them for their creativity and commitment. There are few industries in the world that are still going strong after 60 years; yet polyurethanes continues to enjoy sustainable growth. We undoubtedly have a bright future ahead.”

Tony Hankins has worked in the polyurethanes industry for more than 30 years.

Huntsman’s global Automotive team was also shortlisted as a finalist in the UTECH Europe Automotive Awards for its ultra-low emission ACOUSTIFLEX® LE and RUBIFLEX® LE polyurethane-based foam systems for manufacturing sustainable car interiors.