Hymid opens its doors to students for national manufacturing day

Hymid recently took part in MAKE UK’s National Manufacturing Day 2023 (NMD’23); 'a day filled with enthusiasm, learning and collaboration', as the company opened its doors to 60 GCSE students from four local secondary schools, their teachers and distinguished guests including the MP for Torbay Kevin Foster and the Civic Mayor for Torbay Mark Spacagna. The event was also attended by local councillor Mandy Darling, her assistant Lily and Mandy’s ‘seeing eye’ dog Pepsi. The final guest was Jim Davison from MAKE UK, who wanted to show his support for our participation in NMD23.

× Expand Hymid Make UK

To find out more about the day, click on the link:

× MAKE UK's National Manufacturing Day 2023 at @hymid

The event marked a milestone for the team at Hymid – they welcomed the largest number of visitors we have ever hosted in a single day. The students embarked on an educational journey, exploring the inner workings of a manufacturing business. They not only learned about the intricacies of plastics manufacturing but also engaged in friendly competitions and activities, sparking their creativity, teamworking skills and critical thinking.

.

As the students travelled around the production facility in teams of five, they were awarded points for interest and engagement; undertaking measurement and pricing exercises. Students were also challenged to design a novel trophy using the company’s 3D printing capability.

The results are being compiled, with the competition winner being announced ‘on our social channels soon!’ The company will be 3D printing the winning team’s trophy design and then presenting their trophy plus some ‘extra goodies’ at their school assembly.

It is claimed that guests were equally impressed by what they saw, commending the professional attitude of staff and the pristine operating environment, helping to squash some common misconceptions about manufacturing being a noisy, dirty place! According to organisers ‘We were thrilled to see their support for the event, for Hymid, and for our fellow MAKE UK members, as we collectively endeavour to dispel some myths about manufacturing, to educate the next generation and to garner interest in the promising future for UK manufacturing.’