ICS Cool Energy expands I-Chiller portfolio

ICS Cool Energy, of producer of temperature control solutions for manufacturing process and facilities applications, has announced it is expanding the i-Chiller portfolio of chillers with what it claims is new planet-friendly configurations with wide capacities and low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants.

“Unlike other units on the market, the i-Chiller range has been designed with process applications in mind from the ground up. As such they can operate faultlessly and maintain accurate temperature control 24/7 under highly differing, and abruptly fluctuating operating conditions,” said Dave Palmer general manager for UK and Ireland at ICS Cool Energy. “Today, we are expanding our portfolio taking another step in our journey to help customers reduce their impact on the environment. Introducing new units with the lowest GWP refrigerants available for these technologies, we give our customers more options to achieve increased productivity, high precision, and elevated product quality with highest environmental awareness.”

The company claims that the new air-cooled models in the i-Chiller range suitable for all types of process applications including Food & Beverage, Plastics, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Metal Works and other demanding industries.

The new range of chillers include:

· i-Chiller Process-e chillers are available in capacities between 7kW and 254kW and feature two refrigerant options depending on the capacity: R-513A and R-454B, the company claims that these act as environmentally friendly alternatives to R-410A. ICS Cool Energy says that the i-Chiller Process-e units combine the reliability and durability of process-specific chillers with high-performance, eco-friendly refrigerants and wide operating limits in ambient temperatures between -20°C to 46°C.

· I-Chiller process Max-e scroll chillers are available with R-454B refrigerant in capacities between 228kW and 1303 kW, the company claims that this offers high seasonal energy efficiency and targeted design essential to obtain a reduced management costs without excluding reliability and environmental protection.

ICS claims that the R-454B refrigerant, is a ‘non-ozone depleting’ HFO/HFC blend, has a GWP level of 467 and according to the company has the lowest among the refrigerants available today for scroll compressor technology. According to the company, R-454B offers 76% reduction in direct GWP impact against R-410A and 34% reduction against R-32 refrigerant.

· i-Chiller Process Max-n feature reciprocating compressors and natural, low GWP R-290 refrigerant in capacities between 245kW and 472 kW. The company claims that this Offers a long-term dependable performance and sustainable solution.

· i-Chiller Compact-n comes with R-290 refrigerant in capacities ranging from 1,7 to 4,4 kW. Extended operating limits of the i-Chiller Compact-n offer customers liquid outlet temperatures from 0°C up to +30°C at ambient temperatures from +5°C up to +45°C.

The i-Chiller Compact-n features an innovative evaporator mounted inside the tank, ensuring performance in demanding industrial applications with rigorous environments and dirty process water. As a plug-and-play solution, the company claims that the chillers ensure compatibility with a large range of production lines out-of-the-box. A rational component layout, simple refrigerant circuit and fully numbered electrics simplify verifications and maintenance, which can be performed with the unit running.