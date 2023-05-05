Instron introduces new range of melt index testers

With the MFi5 and MFi7, Instron presents a new generation of melt index testers for a wide range of tasks, from monitoring incoming materials to product development and process control. The company claims that the compact, manually operated MFi5 is ideal for fast and reliable measurements thanks to preset methods, while the modular MFi7 can be flexibly adapted to accommodate an increasing volume of testing.

× Expand instron

Instron says both are suitable for test temperatures from 50 °C to 450 °C and are equipped with test weights from 0.1 to 21.6 kg. A piston travel transducer resolution of 0.005 mm and a piston displacement accuracy of up to 0.02 mm enable particularly accurate measurements. The comp`ny claims that this means they cover the entire range of requirements for standard melt index tests in accordance with ISO 1133 and ASTM D1238, Methods A, B and C. Each System is operated via a 7" capacitive color touchscreen.

Optional equipment for MFi5 and MFi7 includes a motor-driven cutting device for precise, repeatable separation of the extrudate by time (with 0.01 s accuracy) or position. Also optional are automatic automatic die plug opening, special pistons for high flow materials with very high MFR (1600 g/10 min and more), and the use of particularly corrosion- and wear-resistant steels for cylinders, pistons, and dies.

Shortened test cycles with high operational reliability

As an additional standard feature of the MFi7, a motorized lifting device handles the automatic, operator-independent application of test masses. It is claimed that this allows for more accurate, repeatable and reliable test results. An easily removable die retainer facilitates cleaning so that testing can be quickly resumed. An automatic material compaction system operates at constant pressure, also providing added accuracy and repeatability. Automated purging and cylinder cleaning aim to allow rapid emptying of materials remaining in the cylinder after testing is complete. Load-cell controlled compaction and emptying phases avoid operator influences and can further boost laboratory efficiency and the consistency of test results. Time-consuming cleaning operations are eliminated at the end of each test. Options for the MFi7 include a manual mass selector for added operator safety and a safety cover that prevents unintentional access to the machine's test areas.

Three inputs via the user interface of the control panel are sufficient to create test methods quickly and easily. User permissions can be set up individually. Test results are displayed in the form of real-time graphs. Live help offered on each screen reduces the amount of training required for new operators, and it helps avoid costly errors during testing.

Convenient with Bluehill Melt software

The MFi series is supported by Instron's Bluehill Melt software. Equipped with what the company claims are easy-to-understand icons and workflows, it simplifies user training and test setup. Test methods can be deployed to any number of recipients, multiple measurement systems can be managed over a wired network, and reports can be generated, saved and exported automatically.

Fast from idea to commissioning, service 24/7

Application-specific optimal melt index measuring devices can be put together with the help of an online, interactive and intuitive configurator. Once the order is placed, Instron uses its smart inventory management and efficient production processes to realize short delivery times. In the test lab, videos then explain the measures for self-installation and immediate commissioning of the system.

To ensure productivity, reduce risk and minimize downtime, the company says that support teams are available around the clock to answer technical questions. A team of more than 300 service technicians helps Instron customers worldwide on-site to resolve issues. This is helped by the InSkill app as an AI-driven support tool.