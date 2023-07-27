International Composites Summit (ICS) Unveils Centre Stage and Innovation Stage Speaker Programme

The International Composites Summit (ICS), a platform for cost-effective andsustainable composites business has announced its highly anticipated Centre Stage and Innovation Stage speaker programme featuring renowned experts and industry leaders from various sectors. Taking place on September 6th - 7th 2023, at the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, ICS will bring together industry leaders and researchers across the composites sector.

× Expand ICS

The forums will explore the latest themes and hot topics covering key sector challenges andopportunities. Organisers say attendees will benefit from topics including:

Circularity: A Core Theme in Both Forum Programmes

With a firm commitment to sustainability, the ICS Centre Stage and Innovation Stage willfocus prominently on circularity at global, European, and UK levels. Discussions will focus oncircular economy practices which drive positive environmental impacts and encourage responsible manufacturing.

Strategic Updates: Exploring Global Opportunities and the UK Composites Sector

Participants will benefit from key strategic updates by notable speakers who will highlightglobal opportunities and the current landscape of the UK composites sector. These insights crucial for attendees seeking to remain at the forefront of advancements in the industry.

Navigating the Political Landscape for Manufacturing

Understanding the political backdrop of manufacturing in the composites industry is vital forinformed decision making. speakers, including Rosa Wilkinson, Director of Policyat HVMC, and Chris Corkan, Region Director at Make UK, will provide valuable perspectiveson the strategic direction for manufacturing composites.

Trade Focus: Panel Q&A Sessions with Industry Experts Featuring focused sessions on trade, attendees will benefit from the opportunity to engage with the panel during a Q&A session with trade experts, hosted by Richard Rumbelow, Director of International Trade, Make UK. Cindy Squires, CEO of ACMA, Keith Adams, Export Development Adviser for Department for Business and Trade, and other leading figures will share insights on global trade trends, challenges, and strategies for success.

Material and Manufacturing Innovation Sessions

Innovation lies at the heart of the ICS programme which features dedicated sessions on novel composite structures, high-rate manufacture, sustainable composites manufacturing

and innovative materials solutions. Attendees learn best practices and gain valuable knowledge from pioneers in these areas.

ICS says it is ‘pleased’ to bring together a plethora of notable speakers across the end sector sessions. The ICS Centre Stage will showcase prominent speakers from renowned organisations, such as ADS, Make UK, McLaren Racing Ltd, ATI, GKN, JLR, PrincessYachts, Suez, Airbus, Vertical Aerospace and Leonardo Helicopters. Their invaluable contributions promise to elevate the summit to new heights. The Innovation Stage, new to this year’s event, will showcase new ideas serving asa platform for ‘groundbreaking’ concepts and technologies. Experts from leading research institutes and companies will present their work on novel composite structures, high-rate manufacture, sustainable composites, innovation in circularity, aerospace advancements and much more.

Sue Halliwell, ICS Co-Director, said: “This year's International Composites Summit promises to be a transformative event for the industry. We are thrilled to bring together global thought leaders, visionaries, and decision-makers who will drive discussions on circularity, strategic updates, and the future of composites. The event will undoubtedly inspire meaningful collaborations and solutions for a sustainable future.”