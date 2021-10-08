Interplas 2021 Thrills Attendees With Machinery, Materials and Sustainability Themes

The UK’s largest plastics industry event is the triennial showcase for the British plastics industry and saw some 300+ exhibitors demonstrate new technologies, machines and materials to an excited and engaged audience.

More than 40 inspiring presentations covered the main themes of ‘Advancing UK Plastics’ and ‘Sustainability’.

The CPD accredited conference programme was delivered across two stages: The Advancing UK Plastics Stage, in association with Bole Machinery hosted world-class presentations from Jaguar LandRover, Lloyds Bank, Microban, NHS and the BPF, while Tesco, Innovate UK, WRAP, and PwC were among many speakers presenting on the Sustainability Stage, sponsored by Coral Products.

Charlotte Chambers, Conference Producer for Interplas said “There is so much happening within the sector, and we managed to cover all the key issues from post-Brexit regulation to sustainable manufacturing and bioplastics. The delegate feedback was terrific, with some fantastic Q&A sessions at which our expert speakers really excelled.”

Feedback from exhibitors on the show floor was extremely positive, Simon Johnson, Business Development Director, Billion UK Ltd “What we’ve got from this week is pretty phenomenal. We’ve been overwhelmed with new contacts – all our business cards have gone! There’s been a constant flow of good quality leads with at least 75% brand new prospects with many wanting to buy. Lots of live projects. Anyone who hasn’t come has really missed out!”

“We are extremely pleased with the very high numbers of visitors to our stand across the three days. We have many enquiries to follow up from the show. Many commented that it was great that ARBURG were supporting the industry and a combination of existing and potential customers made the commitment that our parent company and we put in, more than worthwhile.” Commented Colin Tirel, Managing Director, Arburg

“After some initial worries about the impact of the fuel shortage, and its effect on footfall, it proved irrelevant. All days the visitor numbers were good on stand, new enquiries and new customers coming to see us each day, but Wednesday was by far the best. It was like a conveyor carrying customers on stand from 10am until 4pm, we didn’t even get chance to go for a break. The visitors were focused, time spent with them was purposeful and it was great to see everyone after the last 18 months or so of the pandemic. The net result of the show is a busy few weeks now quoting and converting from all the show leads.” added Glen Eves, General Manager, Sepro UK

In addition to the conference programme, features such as the Knowledge Pavilion gave attendees the chance to meet industry trade bodies, consultants and service providers to get expert advice on research and development, skills and education, regulation and materials selection. The new PlastikCity Pavilion presented 20 first-time exhibitors to the audience, and Women in Plastics returned with a hugely successful and well attended networking morning and conference session.

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, owners of Interplas, commented: “After 18 months of uncertainty, challenging commercial conditions and constantly changing operational requirements we are delighted to have delivered Interplas for the UK plastics industry. The exhibitors have had an absolute blast, reconnecting with their market and having those face to face encounters that we have missed so much during the pandemic.”

“The flood of positive feedback we have received is fantastic and I must offer a huge thank you to our exhibitors who stuck with us, who believed in our ability to deliver the shows and who trusted us to do so. When we pull together and are positive in facing challenges we can do amazing things for our markets. Alongside our sponsors, partners, speakers and visitors they made the show the success that it was.”

“We will continue to strive to be the best showcase for the UK plastics industry. A celebration of the best of the sector, a gathering of the brightest people, best technology and most innovative developments. Roll on 2023!”

For more information visit www.interplasuk.com