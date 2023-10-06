Jörg Stech takes over as Head of IMM EMEA/Global IMM Technology at KraussMaffei

Jörg Stech has taken over the management of KraussMaffei Injection Molding Machinery EMEA (IMM EMEA/Global IMM Technology) with immediate effect. In this position, he will be responsible for the business of the division with a focus on Europe as well as the global development of the technology.

After working for several years in Germany and abroad, Jörg Stech was most recently responsible for the management of ARGO-HYTOS GmbH, a manufacturer of components and systems for the hydraulics industry.

Stech is a graduate engineer (Diploma from Baden-Wuerttemberg Corporative State University, Stuttgart), he additionally holds a master's degree in business administration and a master's degree in industrial science - both from a renowned US university. Jörg Stech also has extensive experience in organizational development as well as in production.

Jörg Stech: “I am very much looking forward to the team and my upcoming tasks. KraussMaffei is a world-renowned, tradition-conscious engineering brand that stands for great expertise as well as the highest quality. Together we will exploit the untapped potential and diverse opportunities in the industry and thus further expand KraussMaffei's leading position in the market."

CEO Yong Li: "I warmly welcome Jörg Stech joining KraussMaffei and look forward to working closely with him. With his many years of experience in leading positions and in the machinery industry, I firmly believe he will lead the KraussMaffei team to develop the injection moulding business and technology to the next level.”

Jörg Stech succeeds Dr. Karl-Heinz Bourdon, who has headed KraussMaffei Injection Moulding Machinery on an interim basis since the end of July.