KIK compounds opens new R&D lab

KIK Compounds, a producer of biodegradable eco-bioplastics and a member of the European Bioplastics association, has today inaugurated the new wing of its Research and Development (R&D) laboratory.

R&D: Research and Development

The new facility, located at the Institute of Multidisciplinary Research for Science and Technology (ICSTM) within Valahia University, marks a significant milestone in KIK Compounds' commitment to advancing sustainable solutions in the plastics industry.

The inauguration ceremony took place on 12th May, and was attended by esteemed members of the European Parliament, academic professionals, industry experts, and government officials. The event showcased KIK Compounds' dedication to research, experimentation, and assessment of the aerobic and anaerobic biodegradability of polymeric materials, with the aim of providing industries and consumers with eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastics, while maintaining the same characteristics, and guarantee high-quality performances. It was also the opportunity to present KIK Compounds’ new biodegradable materials.

KIK Compounds has earned a reputation in the industry for catering to a diverse clientele in the sectors of footwear, toys, cutlery, and packaging, and that includes prominent luxury fashion companies. The company claims this is while maintaining the quality and technical features of traditional plastics, KIK Compounds’ eco-bioplastics are both recyclable and biodegradable, and they are made with recycled vegetable resources, such as coffee waste and used corn oil, so as not to contribute to deforestation or food insecurity.

Germano Craia, founder and CEO of KIK Compounds, said: "We are extremely proud to inaugurate the new wing of our R&D laboratory at ICSTM. This facility represents a significant step forward in our mission to develop sustainable solutions and ensure a greener future. Through our ongoing research and collaboration with Valahia University, we strive to push the boundaries of innovation and establish new standards for biodegradable plastics."

Member of the European Parliament Eugene Tomac (EPP/Romania) commented: “The EU will become the first carbon neutral continent in a couple of decades. Thanks to disruptive and visionary companies such as KIK Compounds, we could also become the world leader in the production of biodegradable eco-bioplastics, and eliminate plastic pollution. The cooperation between universities and private sector, as the one between KIK Compounds and Valahia University, is essential in advancing research and tackling complex challenges”.

The inauguration was part of KIK Compounds’s compelling awareness campaign called #Whoever#Wherever#Together#KIKTheHabit, which aims to highlight the importance of biodegradable plastics among consumers, businesses, and industry stakeholders. By highlighting the advantages of sustainable materials, KIK Compounds aims to inspire positive change and promote responsible plastic consumption across various sectors.