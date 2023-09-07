Labotek marks 80th birthday at Interplas- hints at new partnership

2023 is a big year of celebration at Labotek, as the company marks its 80th birthday in manufacturing, conveying and drying equipment to the global plastics industry.

× Expand Labotek

Founded in 1943, Labotek has been a pioneer of solutions to the plastics industry. During the years the company has sold more than 100,000 PGT’s Con-Evator loaders.

The company says: ‘In Denmark we have strong traditions for design; right from the childhood of plastics, Danish designers saw the opportunities in the new material. From B&O radios made of Bakelite to Lego bricks, large-scale windmills, and footprints in rubber. Though Denmark is almost invisible on a world map, Danish design is world famous and appreciated all over the world.’

Labotek embarked on a program to bring Energy Efficient drying system as far back as 2010 and continues to do today with the well-established Gravi-Dry and EHR drying system.

For the 75th Anniversary of the Interplas, Labotek GB (Hall 4-H24) will be supported by partners Ferlin - Gravimetric Blenders, Getecha - Granulators, BM Silos, as well as DynaCon Europe – reconfigurable conveyor systems (Hall 4-J21).

The company will also be announcing a new partnership / product range at the show that improves the quality and productivity of lens, medical and other transparent product manufacturers, as well as recycling.