Labotek marks 80th birthday at Interplas- hints at new partnership

2023 is a big year of celebration at Labotek, as the company marks its 80th birthday in manufacturing, conveying and drying equipment to the global plastics industry.
Labotek
Founded in 1943, Labotek has been a pioneer of solutions to the plastics industry. During the years the company has sold more than 100,000 PGT’s Con-Evator loaders.
The company says: ‘In Denmark we have strong traditions for design; right from the childhood of plastics, Danish designers saw the opportunities in the new material. From B&O radios made of Bakelite to Lego bricks, large-scale windmills, and footprints in rubber. Though Denmark is almost invisible on a world map, Danish design is world famous and appreciated all over the world.’
Labotek embarked on a program to bring Energy Efficient drying system as far back as 2010 and continues to do today with the well-established Gravi-Dry and EHR drying system.
For the 75th Anniversary of the Interplas, Labotek GB (Hall 4-H24) will be supported by partners Ferlin - Gravimetric Blenders, Getecha - Granulators, BM Silos, as well as DynaCon Europe – reconfigurable conveyor systems (Hall 4-J21).
The company will also be announcing a new partnership / product range at the show that improves the quality and productivity of lens, medical and other transparent product manufacturers, as well as recycling.