4Plas acquired by chemicals distributor

Safic-Alcan, a distributor of specialty chemicals, has acquired 4Plas Ltd., a UK distributor of engineered plastics.

Founded in 2003 by Simon Humphrey, Mark Dixon, Jason Thorpe, and Andrew Bastow, 4Plas supplies polymer grades to the injection moulding industry in the UK and Ireland. With this acquisition, Safic-Alcan says its UK subsidiary will be strengthened, making it one of the main regions for the group.

"Simon, Mark, Jason, and Andrew are committed to a smooth transition, and we look forward to the integration process," said Yann Lissillour, CEO of the Safic-Alcan Group.

Barry McDonnell, Managing Director of Safic-Alcan UK, added, "This is our fifth acquisition in the UK in the past 15 years, so we are well-prepared to welcome the 4PLAS team. This acquisition will further strengthen our plastic activities, which currently account for 5% of our turnover."