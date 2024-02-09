A Valued Partnership: Glazpart and Shepley Windows Launch Ventilation Solutions

Key Highlights:

Shepley Windows and Glazpart join forces to create an innovative ventilation solution - the 'Link Vent'.

The ‘Link Vent’ range are designed to fully comply with building regulations, Approved Document F1.

Shepley Windows have incorporated to use the Link Vent for their range of windows and doors.

When it comes to cultivating strong business relationships, Shepley Windows, a window and door fabricator, truly values the importance of collaborating closely with customers and reliable trade suppliers, to ensure a fully integrated service with the delivery of high-quality products.

Based in the North West, Shepley Windows is in the perfect location to supply installers across the UK with its wide range of Visage PVCu windows, doors and composite doors using the REHAU system.

The management team at Shepley Windows has grown the business with investment in manufacturing, fleet and exclusive Visage consumer branded marketing support for its expansive installer network.

Not resting on their laurels, Shepley Windows continuously looks to improve its product quality and customer service. When the building regulations (Approved Document F – ventilation) changed in June 2022, Shepley made sure they were ahead of the game with the best solution for trickle ventilation, namely the Link Vent from Glazpart.

The ‘Link Vent’ range sizes include 5000, 4000 and 2500 EQA. Equivalent Area (EQA). The vents are designed to fully comply with building regulations, Approved Document F1 (means of ventilation).

The Link Vent follows a clever design that is simple and user-friendly for both opening and closing - the innovative closing action allows the closure plate to be positioned so that it reduces draughts by directing air away from occupants.

The Link Vent 4000 and 5000 closure plate is split to allow for partial (50%) opening and greater ease of opening of the ventilator.

The Link Vent also has rounded ends of the vent to allow for installation on and it is available in either screw or clip in fixing types - the design eliminates the need for end caps whilst the clip fix design (Pawl’s) allows for a fast, easy vent installation.

With smart design, easy fitting, and functionality as well as a huge choice of 1000s of colours and decorative finishes, it is easy to see why Shepley Windows decided to use the Link Vent for their range of windows and doors.

Tony Ball, sales director, Shepley Windows commented: “The changes to Building Regulation requirements for trickle vents in 2022 was a concern for many installers, so it was important for Shepley to provide the most effective solution for our customers.

"We chose Glazpart’s Link Vent range for our windows and doors because it solves so many issues, from compliance and easy installation through to smart functionality. It is also consumer friendly with a wide range of colours and finishes, it blends in with the appearance of the window. It works perfectly for all our window and door profiles across our range.”

Dean Bradley, sales director, Glazpart added: “We are pleased that a renowned high-quality fabricator such as Shepley Windows is now a valued Glazpartner and uses the Link Vent range for their products. The award-winning Link Vent’s smart design and vast colour range is increasingly becoming the popular choice for trade and consumers.”