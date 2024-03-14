AIMPLAS hosts its first international seminar on antimicrobial applications

Key Highlights:

AIMPLAS is organising its first conference on the use of antimicrobials in the plastics industry. The international seminar will be held on 12-13 June.

The seminar will be divided into two sections: one day will focus on agriculture and the other on healthcare.

More than 20 specialists in the field will participate in the seminar, which will address the challenges arising from the complex problems caused by microbes and the opportunities that new solutions are making available to industry.

In an effort to address the challenges related to health safety, AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, is organising the first edition of a seminar on trends in antimicrobial applications for the plastics industry. The seminar will be called AMPLAST. The fight against microbes is intensifying in different industries, especially healthcare and agriculture.

Research is therefore expanding at different levels to tackle the detection, treatment and prevention of microbial diseases. The event will be held on 12-13 June at AIMPLAS and will provide an opportunity to discuss and highlight the solutions that plastics can offer these industries.

The seminar will be divided into two sections: one day will focus on agriculture and the other on healthcare. The first day of the seminar will centre on encouraging discussion of new challenges and opportunities in the agricultural sector. It will address the importance of improving the efficacy of treatments based on fungal and bacterial biocontrol of crop diseases. Currently, one of the most promising strategies for effectively fighting plant diseases is the use of microbial and botanical substances to reduce the dependence on traditional pesticides. This approach will be fully explored in four thematic blocks on topics such as the regulatory framework and success stories that have pushed the agricultural industry towards a new paradigm of efficiency and sustainability.

On the second day, the seminar will focus on new perspectives and opportunities in the post-COVID healthcare industry, given the challenge of resistant bacteria. Discussion topics will include the implementation of advanced methods for quickly identifying bacterial outbreaks, the development of innovative antimicrobial pharmaceutical products and the creation of active materials in the plastics industry to prevent disease. The session will be divided into three thematic blocks: current challenges and the regulatory framework, antimicrobial trends and solutions, and new lines of research