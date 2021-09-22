ALPLA taking over Spanish bottle manufacturer Plastisax

The ALPLA Group is taking over Spain-based bottle manufacturer Plastisax S.L, which produces plastic bottles for the cosmetics, home and personal care sectors.

The takeover will enable an increased use of recycled material in production operations and a strengthening of the circular economy in the region.

With the purchase of Plastisax S.L., ALPLA is consolidating its market position in eastern Spain and expanding its production capacities mainly for packaging solutions made from HDPE. A smaller product area also includes bottles made of PET. Extrusion blow moulding and stretch blow moulding are used as production technologies. The company has 58 employees who will be taken over by ALPLA.

Marc de Voogd, General Manager, France and Iberia at ALPLA, said: “With the integration of Plastisax into our group, we are expanding our customer base and improving our geographical footprint to serve our regionally based customers even better. With the new location near Alicante, we are now very well positioned along the Mediterranean coast in addition to the existing plants near Barcelona and Valencia.”ALPLA plans to increasingly manufacture products with a high proportion of post-consumer recycling material in the new plant. “Plastisax already offers its customers sustainable packaging made from recycled HDPE and recycled PET as well as bio-based PE. ALPLA has significant experience in these fields and is able to provide recycled material from its own plants,” de Voogd added.

In autumn 2019, ALPLA bought two HDPE recycling companies near Barcelona and Valladolid. They ensure the supply of the production facilities in the region with PCR and contribute to strengthening the local bottle-to-bottle circular economy cycle.

The contracting parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or other details.