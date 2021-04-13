Avon Group acquires Edgewest Plastics and Scandura

Bristol-based Avon Group has made its second key acquisition in the last six months - consolidating the company’s position as a major player in the UK industrial component manufacturing sector.

Edgewest Plastics (UK) Ltd. joined the Group in October and this has now been followed by the acquisition of Scandura Ltd.

Edgewest Plastics, based near Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, was established in the 1980s and supplies plastic-moulded components to some of the UK’s largest manufacturers of plumbing and bathroom products.

Scandura, based in Corby, Northamptonshire, is the longest-established gasket manufacturer in the UK. Formerly part of the OSL Group, it specialises in supplying specialist gaskets and industrial rubber products to a wide range of industry sectors including automotive, white goods manufacturing, petrochemicals and aerospace.

Avon Group is a multi-site, specialist manufacturing and engineering group. Privately owned and with a Group turnover exceeding £80 million, the business comprises eight Group companies based around the UK and in the US.

Established in 1979, the Group has grown progressively to become one of the UK’s leading providers of automotive components and a world leader in the development and manufacture of rubber seals for aerosols.

“After 40 years of consistent growth, Avon Group has not only exhibited tremendous resilience but we have continued to expand throughout the pandemic,” says Mark Rushin, Group Director.

“The acquisition of both Edgewest and Scandura complement the Group perfectly and both mark important steps in our ambitious plans to be the ‘supplier of choice’ for every customer in the markets in which we operate.

“We will be retaining the employees, equipment and premises of both businesses and they will continue to operate autonomously as part of the Group. Their addition to the Group will make a significant contribution to our growth ambitions and also secure their futures as part of a highly successful group business.”