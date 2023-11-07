Big Bear Plastic Products celebrates 25 years in business

British thermoformer Big Bear Plastic Products welcomed Nigel Huddleston MP, Member of Parliament for Mid Worcestershire and Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade, to its offices to celebrate 25 years in business.

Nigel Huddleston MP meets members of the Big Bear team

Huddleston acknowledged Big Bear as an important local employer, particularly as recent growth has seen the workforce double in size.

Certificates and gifts were awarded to those who had served the company for 15 years or more, including Dave Colley, who’s been at Big Bear for all 25 years. The certificates were presented by Gerald Bloom, founder and owner of Big Bear, who was himself recently recognised in the “75 @ 75” Interplas Awards for his contribution to the plastics industry.

He was joined by his daughter, Emma Hockley, Big Bear’s Managing Director, who said of the occasion: “Achieving a key milestone such as this is a time for reflection on how much progress has been made, despite the many challenges along the way, and we have certainly had our fair share of those! More importantly though, it is a time to look to the future, so it’s fitting that on the same day as the anniversary celebrations, we took delivery of a brand-new CNC machine.”

In recent months, Big Bear has been upgrading and replacing its machine fleet, adding a new waterjet, a large cutting robot and two new CNC machines. A £3 million investment programme over the next 4 years will see a completely new fleet by 2027.